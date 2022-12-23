There Is Still Room For EPR Properties (EPR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) closed the day trading at $37.50 down -4.46% from the previous closing price of $39.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1321136 shares were traded. EPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EPR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on June 01, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $62.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Ziegler Caixia bought 500 shares for $45.14 per share. The transaction valued at 22,570 led to the insider holds 500 shares of the business.

Peterson Mark Alan sold 4,543 shares of EPR for $249,956 on Mar 29. The EVP & CFO now owns 98,700 shares after completing the transaction at $55.02 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Peterson Mark Alan, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 4,709 shares for $53.08 each. As a result, the insider received 249,950 and left with 103,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EPR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPR has reached a high of $56.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EPR traded about 515.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EPR traded about 637.63k shares per day. A total of 75.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.84M. Insiders hold about 1.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EPR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.72M, compared to 2.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Dividends & Splits

EPR’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.30, up from 1.51 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.49 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $141.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $143.84M to a low estimate of $138.77M. As of the current estimate, EPR Properties’s year-ago sales were $139.65M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.56M, a decrease of -8.60% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.77M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $576.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $497.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $552.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $531.68M, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $586.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $618M and the low estimate is $539.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.