There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC).

In the latest session, Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) closed at $34.18 down -0.58% from its previous closing price of $34.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 982753 shares were traded. AIRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 250.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $43 from $39 previously.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $44.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Murphy Devin Ignatius bought 500 shares for $39.50 per share. The transaction valued at 19,750 led to the insider holds 8,886 shares of the business.

O’Grady Matthew bought 543 shares of AIRC for $24,999 on May 05. The Senior Vice President now owns 19,540 shares after completing the transaction at $46.04 per share. On May 05, another insider, Minix Joshua, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, bought 548 shares for $45.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,958 and bolstered with 548 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apartment’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 76.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIRC has reached a high of $55.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AIRC has traded an average of 987.49K shares per day and 1.6M over the past ten days. A total of 153.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.39M. Shares short for AIRC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AIRC is 1.80, from 1.31 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.96.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.37 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.49. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $781.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $733.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $756.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $740.85M, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $811.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $827.4M and the low estimate is $780.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.