There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: NexImmune Inc. (NEXI).

In the latest session, NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) closed at $0.25 down -5.56% from its previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 890862 shares were traded. NEXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2821 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2302.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NexImmune Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on April 01, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On March 09, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.

On March 09, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on March 09, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when BARER SOL J bought 75,000 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 35,918 led to the insider holds 1,817,814 shares of the business.

BARER SOL J bought 125,000 shares of NEXI for $60,300 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 1,742,814 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Verstandig Grant, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 26,876 shares for $2.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,385 and bolstered with 1,105,495 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEXI has reached a high of $5.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5096, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5208.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEXI has traded an average of 197.25K shares per day and 197.69k over the past ten days. A total of 24.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.77M. Insiders hold about 16.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 880.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 745k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.65% and a Short% of Float of 4.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.66 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.55 and -$2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.16, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$1.62.