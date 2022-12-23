There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN).

In the latest session, Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) closed at $4.93 down -3.52% from its previous closing price of $5.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1083687 shares were traded. ORGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8200.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Origin Materials Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.00 and its Current Ratio is at 23.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On November 23, 2021, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Whaley Nathan S. sold 50,000 shares for $5.06 per share. The transaction valued at 252,935 led to the insider holds 120,000 shares of the business.

Heidenmark Cook Pia Johanna sold 3,636 shares of ORGN for $20,436 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 93,831 shares after completing the transaction at $5.62 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Riley Richard J., who serves as the Co-CEO and Director of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $5.84 each. As a result, the insider received 262,620 and left with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Origin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGN has reached a high of $7.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4056, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9543.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORGN has traded an average of 809.91K shares per day and 808.75k over the past ten days. A total of 138.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.96M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.17M with a Short Ratio of 7.58M, compared to 8.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.72.