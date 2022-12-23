There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI).

As of close of business last night, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.69, up 3.08% from its previous closing price of $8.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1041200 shares were traded. SWBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SWBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on December 07, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $13.50 from $22 previously.

On December 03, 2021, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $22.

Craig Hallum reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on September 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when SCOTT ROBERT L sold 4,000 shares for $8.87 per share. The transaction valued at 35,492 led to the insider holds 83,073 shares of the business.

SCOTT ROBERT L sold 3,500 shares of SWBI for $41,405 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 87,073 shares after completing the transaction at $11.83 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, SCOTT ROBERT L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $10.49 each. As a result, the insider received 31,470 and left with 90,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Smith’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWBI has reached a high of $18.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SWBI traded 723.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.00M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SWBI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 4.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 7.73%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.26, SWBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%. The current Payout Ratio is 20.80% for SWBI, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 24, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1301:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $635.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $520.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $587.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $864.13M, down -32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $607.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $639.47M and the low estimate is $574.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.