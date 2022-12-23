This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH)

In the latest session, Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) closed at $29.62 down -0.50% from its previous closing price of $29.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2769268 shares were traded. INVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.07.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Invitation Homes Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $35.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Invitation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INVH has reached a high of $45.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INVH has traded an average of 4.30M shares per day and 4.72M over the past ten days. A total of 610.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 610.08M. Shares short for INVH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.48M with a Short Ratio of 20.99M, compared to 16.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for INVH is 0.88, from 0.64 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.81.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $577.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $589.01M to a low estimate of $546.94M. As of the current estimate, Invitation Homes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $520.23M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $591M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $603.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $552.67M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.