This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

As of close of business last night, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.01, down -3.67% from its previous closing price of $16.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1652854 shares were traded. PTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.65.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PTEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Holcomb James Michael sold 58,335 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,087,948 led to the insider holds 273,108 shares of the business.

Holcomb James Michael sold 16,666 shares of PTEN for $266,823 on Oct 26. The President-Drilling Subsidiary now owns 331,443 shares after completing the transaction at $16.01 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Holcomb James Michael, who serves as the President-Drilling Subsidiary of the company, sold 8,333 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 133,328 and left with 348,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $20.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PTEN traded 2.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.38M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.05M with a Short Ratio of 8.91M, compared to 9.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.17% and a Short% of Float of 5.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, PTEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.18 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $709.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $742.05M to a low estimate of $678M. As of the current estimate, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $466.49M, an estimated increase of 52.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $734.94M, an increase of 44.30% less than the figure of $52.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $776.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $601.1M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 84.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.39B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.