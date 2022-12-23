This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ)

In the latest session, Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ) closed at $0.51 down -4.63% from its previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815218 shares were traded. TMQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5465 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5013.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Trilogy Metals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Sanders Elaine sold 25,000 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 15,000 led to the insider holds 1,652,362 shares of the business.

Sanders Elaine sold 1,000 shares of TMQ for $680 on Sep 12. The VP and CFO now owns 1,603,564 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Sanders Elaine, who serves as the VP and CFO of the company, sold 29,000 shares for $0.68 each. As a result, the insider received 19,720 and left with 1,604,564 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMQ has reached a high of $1.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5768, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7772.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TMQ has traded an average of 223.94K shares per day and 335.68k over the past ten days. A total of 145.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.86M. Insiders hold about 20.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.83% stake in the company. Shares short for TMQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 260.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 142.51k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.12.