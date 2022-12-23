Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) closed the day trading at $82.14 down -2.62% from the previous closing price of $84.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587589 shares were traded. WMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.21.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WMS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $182.

On March 01, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $145.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on February 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $102.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when HARVEY DARIN S. sold 614 shares for $95.59 per share. The transaction valued at 58,690 led to the insider holds 4,600 shares of the business.

HARVEY DARIN S. sold 1,710 shares of WMS for $159,726 on Nov 30. The EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics now owns 5,214 shares after completing the transaction at $93.41 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, HUEBERT MICHAEL G., who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 9,017 shares for $96.96 each. As a result, the insider received 874,271 and left with 40,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMS has reached a high of $153.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WMS traded about 853.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WMS traded about 791.17k shares per day. A total of 83.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 1.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Dividends & Splits

WMS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.76.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.98 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.2 and $5.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.51. EPS for the following year is $6.85, with 6 analysts recommending between $7.55 and $5.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.63B and the low estimate is $3.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.