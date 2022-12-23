Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

The closing price of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) was $2.74 for the day, down -1.79% from the previous closing price of $2.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 737527 shares were traded. FSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6950.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FSP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2020, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when HANSEN BRIAN N bought 2,941 shares for $2.75 per share. The transaction valued at 8,073 led to the insider holds 518,066 shares of the business.

HANSEN BRIAN N bought 50,125 shares of FSP for $137,292 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 515,125 shares after completing the transaction at $2.74 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, HANSEN BRIAN N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $2.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 74,720 and bolstered with 465,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Franklin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSP has reached a high of $6.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8240.

Shares Statistics:

FSP traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 1.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FSP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.86M, compared to 2.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, FSP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.82.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $157.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $156.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $157.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.36M, down -24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $141.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143.85M and the low estimate is $138.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.