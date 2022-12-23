Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) closed the day trading at $25.30 down -2.13% from the previous closing price of $25.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607387 shares were traded. QTWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QTWO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $32 from $38 previously.

On November 08, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $22.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on May 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Coleman Kirk L sold 2,874 shares for $27.03 per share. The transaction valued at 77,684 led to the insider holds 106,029 shares of the business.

Mehok David J sold 1,202 shares of QTWO for $32,490 on Dec 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 87,678 shares after completing the transaction at $27.03 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Volanoski Michael A., who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 2,593 shares for $40.25 each. As a result, the insider received 104,368 and left with 69,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTWO has reached a high of $82.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QTWO traded about 573.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QTWO traded about 448.46k shares per day. A total of 57.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M. Shares short for QTWO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 2.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 4.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $146.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $147.5M to a low estimate of $145.8M. As of the current estimate, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $127.29M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.64M, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.39M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $581M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $577.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $579.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $500.85M, up 15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $684.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $696M and the low estimate is $671.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.