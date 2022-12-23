Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $10.61 in the prior trading day, Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) closed at $9.77, down -7.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1380751 shares were traded. TGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On February 14, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Keating Neal J bought 8,000 shares for $15.47 per share. The transaction valued at 123,760 led to the insider holds 9,080 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Triumph’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGI has reached a high of $27.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 913.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.90M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TGI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.36M, compared to 3.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.68% and a Short% of Float of 10.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TGI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 14, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, down -11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.