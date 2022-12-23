Update from Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): A steady trajectory

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) closed the day trading at $23.48 down -2.29% from the previous closing price of $24.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6066911 shares were traded. ALLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALLY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $19 from $28 previously.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when MAGNER MARJORIE bought 2,000 shares for $27.43 per share. The transaction valued at 54,868 led to the insider holds 55,603 shares of the business.

Schugel Jason E. sold 2,500 shares of ALLY for $112,500 on Apr 19. The Chief Risk Officer now owns 82,476 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Schugel Jason E., who serves as the Chief Risk Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $49.21 each. As a result, the insider received 123,025 and left with 84,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ally’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLY has reached a high of $53.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALLY traded about 5.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALLY traded about 5.87M shares per day. A total of 308.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 296.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.88M with a Short Ratio of 12.44M, compared to 11.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Dividends & Splits

ALLY’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 0.76 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32. The current Payout Ratio is 19.40% for ALLY, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 310:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.36 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.01. EPS for the following year is $4.51, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.28 and $1.94.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $2.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of the current estimate, Ally Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.2B, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.06B, a decrease of -3.70% over than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.97B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.21B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.93B and the low estimate is $8.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.