Update from QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): A steady trajectory

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) closed the day trading at $110.68 down -3.41% from the previous closing price of $114.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12047718 shares were traded. QCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.38.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QCOM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $150.

On October 24, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $180.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 24, 2022, with a $180 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold 26,427 shares for $122.33 per share. The transaction valued at 3,232,884 led to the insider holds 51,179 shares of the business.

POLEK ERIN L sold 2,894 shares of QCOM for $350,463 on Nov 21. The SVP, Controller & CAO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $121.10 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, ROGERS ALEXANDER H, who serves as the President QTL & Global Affairs of the company, sold 5,591 shares for $114.99 each. As a result, the insider received 642,909 and left with 44,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, QUALCOMM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has reached a high of $193.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QCOM traded about 8.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QCOM traded about 8.43M shares per day. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.12B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for QCOM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.24M with a Short Ratio of 12.61M, compared to 14.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

QCOM’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.00, up from 2.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 24.80% for QCOM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.23 and a low estimate of $3.07, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.44, with high estimates of $3.99 and low estimates of $2.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.76 and $12.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.53. EPS for the following year is $12.83, with 29 analysts recommending between $15.95 and $11.46.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $11.38B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.45B to a low estimate of $11.22B. As of the current estimate, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $9.32B, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.47B, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.37B and the low estimate is $43.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.