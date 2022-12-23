Urban Edge Properties (UE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) closed the day trading at $13.79 down -1.99% from the previous closing price of $14.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1099410 shares were traded. UE stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.56.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UE, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on September 23, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On September 20, 2021, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $21.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Urban’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UE has reached a high of $19.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UE traded about 967.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UE traded about 1.03M shares per day. A total of 117.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.52M. Shares short for UE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 3.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.

Dividends & Splits

UE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.64, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.11.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $96.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.39M to a low estimate of $96.39M. As of the current estimate, Urban Edge Properties’s year-ago sales were $82.88M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.52M, a decrease of -23.20% less than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.52M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $392.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $385.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $422.47M, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $396.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $403.51M and the low estimate is $390.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.