What shareholders can do to beat the market with Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) stock

As of close of business last night, Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.66, down -0.09% from its previous closing price of $11.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542568 shares were traded. DCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DCT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 164.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On July 19, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when Harris Eva F. bought 3,516 shares for $14.25 per share. The transaction valued at 50,103 led to the insider holds 76,901 shares of the business.

RHODES KEVIN R bought 3,000 shares of DCT for $49,980 on Apr 25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 137,393 shares after completing the transaction at $16.66 per share. On Feb 11, another insider, Foster Matthew R., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $23.50 each. As a result, the insider received 587,500 and left with 548,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCT has reached a high of $32.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DCT traded 682.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 517.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.38M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DCT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 2.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $344.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $328M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $302.92M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $369.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $384M and the low estimate is $357.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.