What shareholders can do to beat the market with Gogo Inc. (GOGO) stock

In the latest session, Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) closed at $13.84 down -6.49% from its previous closing price of $14.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1312956 shares were traded. GOGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gogo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $15 from $14 previously.

On October 07, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on October 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Betjemann Jessica sold 8,000 shares for $19.81 per share. The transaction valued at 158,480 led to the insider holds 25,528 shares of the business.

Elias Marguerite M sold 30,000 shares of GOGO for $563,739 on May 24. The EVP, Gen Counsel and Secy now owns 54,791 shares after completing the transaction at $18.79 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gogo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOGO has reached a high of $23.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOGO has traded an average of 773.98K shares per day and 855.4k over the past ten days. A total of 129.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.45M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GOGO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.73M, compared to 4.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $101.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $104.11M to a low estimate of $98.08M. As of the current estimate, Gogo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $87.17M, an estimated increase of 16.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.8M, an increase of 15.70% less than the figure of $16.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $108M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $402M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $395.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $399.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $335.72M, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $451.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $461.63M and the low estimate is $434.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.