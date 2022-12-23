What shareholders can do to beat the market with Splunk Inc. (SPLK) stock

As of close of business last night, Splunk Inc.’s stock clocked out at $85.07, down -1.08% from its previous closing price of $86.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1361023 shares were traded. SPLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPLK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $86.

On November 07, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $90.

On October 19, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $130.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on October 19, 2022, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Morgan Scott sold 1,000 shares for $88.13 per share. The transaction valued at 88,130 led to the insider holds 122,953 shares of the business.

Child Jason sold 2,000 shares of SPLK for $174,080 on Sep 07. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 214,773 shares after completing the transaction at $87.04 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Morgan Scott, who serves as the SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $87.57 each. As a result, the insider received 87,570 and left with 129,311 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPLK has reached a high of $150.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPLK traded 2.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.96M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPLK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.79M with a Short Ratio of 8.14M, compared to 6.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 5.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 34 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 39 analysts recommending between $3.17 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.67B, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.84B and the low estimate is $3.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.