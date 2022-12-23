What shareholders can do to beat the market with Youdao Inc. (DAO) stock

As of close of business last night, Youdao Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.69, up 15.74% from its previous closing price of $5.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1194718 shares were traded. DAO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DAO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $15 from $13 previously.

On February 25, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $15.50.

Daiwa Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on September 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $13.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAO has reached a high of $14.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DAO traded 194.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 253.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.42M. Insiders hold about 3.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DAO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 760.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 782.69k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.91. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $186.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $193.12M to a low estimate of $180.14M. As of the current estimate, Youdao Inc.’s year-ago sales were $218.03M, an estimated decrease of -14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $187.7M, an increase of 16.40% over than the figure of -$14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $191.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.47M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $745.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $621.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $681.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $617.6M, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $833.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $902.97M and the low estimate is $740.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.