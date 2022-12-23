Which analyst expects Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) closed at $84.87 down -2.53% from its previous closing price of $87.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5585351 shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Airbnb Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $80 from $110 previously.

On November 22, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $100.

On October 05, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $143.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on October 05, 2022, with a $143 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when BALOGH ARISTOTLE N sold 2,500 shares for $91.55 per share. The transaction valued at 228,875 led to the insider holds 215,296 shares of the business.

Gebbia Joseph sold 250,000 shares of ABNB for $23,841,262 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 10,250,101 shares after completing the transaction at $95.37 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $101.49 each. As a result, the insider received 253,725 and left with 217,796 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $191.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABNB has traded an average of 6.20M shares per day and 5.91M over the past ten days. A total of 638.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 383.24M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.26M with a Short Ratio of 19.11M, compared to 18.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 26 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 27 analysts recommending between $3.59 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.99B, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.62B and the low estimate is $8.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.