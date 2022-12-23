Which analyst expects Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.73, down -1.35% from its previous closing price of $11.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 724011 shares were traded. ALHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Maroney Dawn Christine sold 4,274 shares for $12.01 per share. The transaction valued at 51,345 led to the insider holds 1,970,692 shares of the business.

Maroney Dawn Christine sold 726 shares of ALHC for $8,727 on Dec 15. The President, Markets now owns 1,974,966 shares after completing the transaction at $12.02 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Kumar Dinesh M., who serves as the Chief Med & Operating Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $13.08 each. As a result, the insider received 261,572 and left with 1,127,226 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has reached a high of $19.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALHC traded 775.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 960.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 182.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.82M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 2.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.