Which analyst expects Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Replimune Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $27.60, up 3.80% from its previous closing price of $26.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552918 shares were traded. REPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.40.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of REPL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.10 and its Current Ratio is at 16.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on November 19, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On November 17, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2020, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Esposito Pamela sold 15,000 shares for $25.03 per share. The transaction valued at 375,450 led to the insider holds 229,402 shares of the business.

Love Colin sold 6,324 shares of REPL for $92,267 on May 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 765,735 shares after completing the transaction at $14.59 per share. On May 16, another insider, Franchi Jean M., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,436 shares for $14.59 each. As a result, the insider received 50,131 and left with 95,099 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REPL has reached a high of $30.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that REPL traded 415.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 899.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for REPL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 1.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.9 and -$3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.15. EPS for the following year is -$3.57, with 7 analysts recommending between -$3.06 and -$4.14.