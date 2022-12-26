A correction may be in store for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) shares?

As of close of business last night, Sprott Inc.’s stock clocked out at $33.35, up 0.63% from its previous closing price of $33.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46163 shares were traded. SII stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.92.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SII’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sprott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SII has reached a high of $57.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SII traded 61.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 65.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.27M. Insiders hold about 17.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.21% stake in the company. Shares short for SII as of Oct 13, 2022 were 702.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 561.04k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, SII has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.33. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.39. The current Payout Ratio is 44.60% for SII, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 27, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $2.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.42B to a low estimate of $2.33B. As of the current estimate, Sprott Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.88B, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.47B, an increase of 24.50% less than the figure of $26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.47B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.22B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.03B and the low estimate is $10.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.