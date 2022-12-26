A glimpse at EZFill Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) closed at $0.34 down -15.00% from its previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0406 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45737 shares were traded. EZFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3400.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EZFill Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Reyes Luis Alejandro bought 2,400 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 988 led to the insider holds 36,163 shares of the business.

Reyes Luis Alejandro sold 2,400 shares of EZFL for $960 on May 26. The Director now owns 33,763 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EZFL has reached a high of $1.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5013, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6683.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EZFL has traded an average of 46.98K shares per day and 17.42k over the past ten days. A total of 26.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.70M. Insiders hold about 55.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EZFL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 79.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 100.86k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.30% and a Short% of Float of 0.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.6M to a low estimate of $4.6M. As of the current estimate, EZFill Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.86M, an estimated increase of 146.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.1M, an increase of 255.40% over than the figure of $146.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EZFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.23M, up 146.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.8M and the low estimate is $53.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 202.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.