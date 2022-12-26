A glimpse at Heska Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Heska Corporation’s stock clocked out at $62.30, up 2.40% from its previous closing price of $60.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46000 shares were traded. HSKA stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.64.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HSKA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 18, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $190.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 12, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $280.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Baker Eleanor F. sold 663 shares for $146.34 per share. The transaction valued at 97,025 led to the insider holds 3,395 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSKA has reached a high of $189.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HSKA traded 94.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 127.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.15M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HSKA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 1.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.70% and a Short% of Float of 12.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.45. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.04 and -$1.33.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $68.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $70M to a low estimate of $64M. As of the current estimate, Heska Corporation’s year-ago sales were $63.8M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $75M, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSKA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $276M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $266.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $272.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.74M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $306.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $331.19M and the low estimate is $281.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.