A glimpse at ICF International Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ: ICFI) closed at $98.58 up 1.63% from its previous closing price of $97.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 78102 shares were traded. ICFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ICF International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 215.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 111.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 19, 2019, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $105.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on November 08, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $89 to $98.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Datar Srikant M. sold 361 shares for $112.00 per share. The transaction valued at 40,432 led to the insider holds 3,189 shares of the business.

Datar Srikant M. sold 500 shares of ICFI for $55,000 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 3,550 shares after completing the transaction at $110.00 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Morgan James C M, who serves as the Chief of Business Operations of the company, sold 185 shares for $120.00 each. As a result, the insider received 22,200 and left with 36,770 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ICF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICFI has reached a high of $121.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ICFI has traded an average of 116.30K shares per day and 107.06k over the past ten days. A total of 18.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.36M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ICFI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 436.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 385.84k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ICFI is 0.56, from 0.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.66 and $5.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.62. EPS for the following year is $6.08, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.17 and $5.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $466.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $472.87M to a low estimate of $461.35M. As of the current estimate, ICF International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $394.06M, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $483.18M, an increase of 24.50% over than the figure of $18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $490M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $473.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.55B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.02B and the low estimate is $1.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.