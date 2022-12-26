A glimpse at NewMarket Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, NewMarket Corporation’s stock clocked out at $310.06, up 1.00% from its previous closing price of $306.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 47882 shares were traded. NEU stock price reached its highest trading level at $311.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $305.15.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NEU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NewMarket’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEU has reached a high of $360.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $280.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 307.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 311.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NEU traded 46.72K shares on average per day over the past three months and 63.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NEU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 100.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 88.56k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 7.60, NEU has a forward annual dividend rate of 8.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.98. The current Payout Ratio is 41.50% for NEU, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2002 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $4.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.