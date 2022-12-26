A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU)

The price of Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) closed at $15.75 in the last session, up 1.29% from day before closing price of $15.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46710 shares were traded. KEQU stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.73.

We take a closer look at KEQU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Russell John bought 1,000 shares for $17.39 per share. The transaction valued at 17,390 led to the insider holds 21,000 shares of the business.

Russell John bought 1,000 shares of KEQU for $17,330 on Jul 13. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.33 per share.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Over the past 52 weeks, KEQU has reached a high of $20.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.32.

According to the various share statistics, KEQU traded on average about 1.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.81k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KEQU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 9.13k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.25% and a Short% of Float of 0.32%.

