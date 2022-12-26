A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

The price of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) closed at $29.32 in the last session, up 0.83% from day before closing price of $29.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45766 shares were traded. KOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KOP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Monness Crespi & Hardt on May 10, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $45 from $40 previously.

On January 29, 2021, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $40.

Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 28, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Feng Xudong sold 2,430 shares for $24.37 per share. The transaction valued at 59,219 led to the insider holds 32,840 shares of the business.

Pearce Bradley A sold 1,000 shares of KOP for $29,460 on Mar 18. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 29,632 shares after completing the transaction at $29.46 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Dowd Joseph P, who serves as the Global VP, Zero Harm of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $28.51 each. As a result, the insider received 85,530 and left with 33,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Koppers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOP has reached a high of $33.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KOP traded on average about 93.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 122.19k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 20.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.06M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KOP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 627.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 531.63k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 5.12%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KOP is 0.20, which was 0.25 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.1 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 4 analysts recommending between $5 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $555M. It ranges from a high estimate of $560M to a low estimate of $550M. As of the current estimate, Koppers Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $445.97M, an estimated increase of 24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $485M, an increase of 19.70% less than the figure of $24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $487M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $483M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $2.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.