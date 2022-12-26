A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

After finishing at $2.99 in the prior trading day, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) closed at $3.00, up 0.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 82140 shares were traded. OXSQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9850.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OXSQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when COHEN JONATHAN H bought 1,773 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 7,143 led to the insider holds 1,704,368 shares of the business.

ROSENTHAL SAUL B bought 1,773 shares of OXSQ for $7,143 on May 27. The President and COO now owns 1,542,582 shares after completing the transaction at $4.03 per share. On May 25, another insider, COHEN JONATHAN H, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 832 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,328 and bolstered with 1,702,595 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Oxford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OXSQ has reached a high of $4.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0532, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6142.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 135.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 139.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.97M. Insiders hold about 9.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.58% stake in the company. Shares short for OXSQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 165.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 204.42k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.37%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OXSQ’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.52, compared to 0.42 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.77.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $11.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.3M to a low estimate of $11.3M. As of the current estimate, Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s year-ago sales were $9.8M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $12M, an increase of 17.90% over than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OXSQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.17M, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47M and the low estimate is $47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.