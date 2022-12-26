A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Ponce Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

The price of Ponce Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PDLB) closed at $9.51 in the last session, up 2.48% from day before closing price of $9.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 154049 shares were traded. PDLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PDLB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on February 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Rodriguez David sold 323 shares for $9.84 per share. The transaction valued at 3,178 led to the insider holds 3,111 shares of the business.

Alvarez Maria bought 1,091 shares of PDLB for $9,993 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 44,063 shares after completing the transaction at $9.16 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Vaccaro Sergio Javier, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $9.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 92,443 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDLB has reached a high of $11.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PDLB traded on average about 37.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 85.32k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.39M. Insiders hold about 17.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PDLB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 112.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 116.63k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.5M to a low estimate of $15.47M. As of the current estimate, Ponce Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.44M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.34M, a decrease of -2.60% less than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.99M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.85M, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $69.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70.1M and the low estimate is $68.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.