A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

After finishing at $141.80 in the prior trading day, Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) closed at $142.99, up 0.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 272343 shares were traded. SUI stock price reached its highest trading level at $143.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.45.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SUI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $185.

On April 20, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $220.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on April 20, 2022, with a $220 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when Thelen Bruce sold 6,892 shares for $165.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,139,937 led to the insider holds 25,120 shares of the business.

LEWIS CLUNET R sold 4,400 shares of SUI for $674,926 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 26,400 shares after completing the transaction at $153.39 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, McLaren John Bandini, who serves as the Pres & COO of the company, sold 11,500 shares for $180.27 each. As a result, the insider received 2,073,128 and left with 148,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 23.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUI has reached a high of $211.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 812.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 586.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 122.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.13M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SUI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 2.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SUI’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.20, compared to 3.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.26. The current Payout Ratio is 125.60% for SUI, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2.63, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $665.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $732.68M to a low estimate of $637.95M. As of the current estimate, Sun Communities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $542.43M, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $648.26M, an increase of 30.70% over than the figure of $22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $678.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $632.01M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27B, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.27B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.