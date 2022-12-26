Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) closed at $0.45 in the last session, down -0.88% from day before closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0040 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49502 shares were traded. AKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AKTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley FBR on January 04, 2019, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $2.50 previously.

On February 08, 2018, B. Riley FBR Inc. started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKTX has reached a high of $1.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5106, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9134.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AKTX traded on average about 79.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 63.8k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.55M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AKTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 64.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 24.72k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.