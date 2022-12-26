An average trading volume for CareCloud Inc. (MTBC) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of CareCloud Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC) closed at $2.85 in the last session, down -3.72% from day before closing price of $2.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49190 shares were traded. MTBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7950.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MTBC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on June 11, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On January 28, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Colliers Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12.50 to $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Chaudhry A Hadi sold 3,240 shares for $26.50 per share. The transaction valued at 85,860 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SNYDER STEPHEN ANDREW sold 1,266 shares of MTBC for $31,650 on Oct 26. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, SNYDER STEPHEN ANDREW, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,125 shares for $25.01 each. As a result, the insider received 28,136 and left with 1,266 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTBC has reached a high of $6.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3961, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9098.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MTBC traded on average about 38.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 28.29k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.93M. Insiders hold about 33.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MTBC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 97.52k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $34.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.4M to a low estimate of $33.32M. As of the current estimate, CareCloud Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.14M, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $35M, a decrease of -6.60% less than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $143M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $141.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $139.6M, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $152.92M and the low estimate is $139M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.