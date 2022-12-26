An investigation into New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $56.85 in the prior trading day, New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) closed at $56.28, down -1.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 277815 shares were traded. NEWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.38.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEWR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 125.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

On October 03, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $57.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $78.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on September 23, 2022, with a $78 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Cirne Lewis sold 30,000 shares for $53.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,609,485 led to the insider holds 50,477 shares of the business.

Lloyd Thomas J. sold 2,251 shares of NEWR for $125,493 on Nov 18. The Chief Legal Officer, Corp Secy now owns 14,709 shares after completing the transaction at $55.75 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Friedrichs Kristy, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,764 shares for $55.75 each. As a result, the insider received 154,093 and left with 11,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEWR has reached a high of $112.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 518.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 479.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.11M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NEWR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 1.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $927.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $889.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $920.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $785.52M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $979.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.