An overall feel about Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) closed at $1.85 down -7.04% from its previous closing price of $1.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 73520 shares were traded. HRTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 06, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $15 from $12 previously.

Sandler O’Neill Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 16, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Garateix Ernie J bought 2,000 shares for $1.67 per share. The transaction valued at 3,340 led to the insider holds 483,249 shares of the business.

Garateix Ernie J bought 5,000 shares of HRTG for $6,900 on Nov 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 481,249 shares after completing the transaction at $1.38 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Lusk Kirk, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $1.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 34,000 and bolstered with 258,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRTG has reached a high of $7.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5796, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1830.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HRTG has traded an average of 173.85K shares per day and 177.12k over the past ten days. A total of 26.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.74M. Insiders hold about 18.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HRTG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 444.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 405.58k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HRTG is 0.24, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$1.3, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.55 and -$2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.96. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $162.61M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $165.6M to a low estimate of $156.66M. As of the current estimate, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $167.41M, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.61M, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $182.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.58M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $670.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $655.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $663.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $631.56M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $677.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $703.73M and the low estimate is $643.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.