An overall feel about LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, LSI Industries Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.08, up 2.37% from its previous closing price of $11.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 141638 shares were traded. LYTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LYTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 22, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Bastian Jeffery S. sold 2,612 shares for $8.30 per share. The transaction valued at 21,680 led to the insider holds 47,214 shares of the business.

Galeese James E sold 4,865 shares of LYTS for $40,380 on Sep 15. The Executive VP; CFO now owns 107,365 shares after completing the transaction at $8.30 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Galeese James E, who serves as the Executive VP; CFO of the company, sold 14,130 shares for $8.60 each. As a result, the insider received 121,518 and left with 87,463 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LSI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYTS has reached a high of $12.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.59.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LYTS traded 119.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 151.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.33M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LYTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 83.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 101.29k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.31% and a Short% of Float of 0.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, LYTS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.50. The current Payout Ratio is 30.30% for LYTS, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 16, 2003 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $474.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $474.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $474.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $455.12M, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $499.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $499.05M and the low estimate is $499.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.