An overall feel about Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Telesis Bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.24, up 6.90% from its previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49195 shares were traded. DNAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2501 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1230.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DNAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2021, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on July 13, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Nelson Todd Robert bought 122,516 shares for $1.56 per share. The transaction valued at 191,542 led to the insider holds 122,516 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNAY has reached a high of $11.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5024, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8217.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DNAY traded 74.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 53.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.56M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DNAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 236.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 189.26k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.85 and -$1.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$1.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $5.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.8M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Telesis Bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.79M, an estimated increase of 90.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.4M, an increase of 107.90% over than the figure of $90.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.04M, up 108.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.5M and the low estimate is $34.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 94.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.