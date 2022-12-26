An overall feel about The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) closed at $15.10 up 0.94% from its previous closing price of $14.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76588 shares were traded. JYNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Joint Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $31.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $69 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Bandera Partners LLC bought 9,464 shares for $15.33 per share. The transaction valued at 145,091 led to the insider holds 2,469,151 shares of the business.

Bandera Partners LLC bought 5,763 shares of JYNT for $87,455 on Oct 21. The 10% Owner now owns 2,459,687 shares after completing the transaction at $15.18 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Bandera Partners LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,300 shares for $15.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,147 and bolstered with 2,453,924 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 888.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 78.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 35.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JYNT has reached a high of $66.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JYNT has traded an average of 133.09K shares per day and 174.48k over the past ten days. A total of 14.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.02M. Insiders hold about 3.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JYNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 871.18k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.04% and a Short% of Float of 11.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $25.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $26.3M to a low estimate of $25.51M. As of the current estimate, The Joint Corp.’s year-ago sales were $20.99M, an estimated increase of 22.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.3M, an increase of 21.70% less than the figure of $22.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JYNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $99.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.19M, up 23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $122.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.3M and the low estimate is $115.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.