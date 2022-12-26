An overall feel about Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) closed at $2.82 down -0.70% from its previous closing price of $2.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 79785 shares were traded. UBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2021, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $7.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Buy on June 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Ghosh Anirvan sold 1,274 shares for $2.85 per share. The transaction valued at 3,631 led to the insider holds 95,948 shares of the business.

Dananberg Jamie sold 1,016 shares of UBX for $2,896 on Dec 14. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 65,105 shares after completing the transaction at $2.85 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Ghosh Anirvan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,099 shares for $2.40 each. As a result, the insider received 2,638 and left with 97,222 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has reached a high of $19.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7387, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2920.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UBX has traded an average of 691.60K shares per day and 125.14k over the past ten days. A total of 14.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.93M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UBX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 112.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 146.93k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.1 and a low estimate of -$1.94, while EPS last year was -$3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.69, with high estimates of -$1.3 and low estimates of -$1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7 and -$8.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.06. EPS for the following year is -$7.88, with 3 analysts recommending between -$5.9 and -$9.4.