Analysis of Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE): Selected Notes

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) closed the day trading at $5.67 up 5.19% from the previous closing price of $5.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 78699 shares were traded. BLZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLZE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 06, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Jones Charles J. sold 2,000 shares for $5.57 per share. The transaction valued at 11,140 led to the insider holds 246,000 shares of the business.

Ng Kwok Hang sold 2,000 shares of BLZE for $11,140 on Dec 23. The 10% Owner now owns 246,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.57 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Wilson Brian K, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $5.57 each. As a result, the insider received 11,140 and left with 246,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLZE has reached a high of $18.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLZE traded about 97.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLZE traded about 134.34k shares per day. A total of 31.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.65M. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BLZE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 259.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 207.95k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.52 and -$1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$1.58, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.42 and -$1.98.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $21.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.1M to a low estimate of $21.58M. As of the current estimate, Backblaze Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.02M, an estimated increase of 28.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.6M, an increase of 20.90% less than the figure of $28.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.48M, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $107.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110.8M and the low estimate is $103M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.