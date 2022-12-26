Analysis of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV): Selected Notes

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) closed the day trading at $26.94 down -0.30% from the previous closing price of $27.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 292177 shares were traded. MYOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MYOV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 09, 2022, SVB Leerink Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $23.

On September 09, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $24.SVB Leerink initiated its Mkt Perform rating on September 09, 2021, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Mehra Uneek sold 2,241 shares for $26.75 per share. The transaction valued at 59,947 led to the insider holds 202,696 shares of the business.

Merendino Lauren sold 1,703 shares of MYOV for $42,916 on Oct 18. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 171,546 shares after completing the transaction at $25.20 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, Marek David C, who serves as the Principal Executive Officer of the company, sold 11,156 shares for $25.20 each. As a result, the insider received 281,131 and left with 425,636 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYOV has reached a high of $27.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MYOV traded about 1.68M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MYOV traded about 683.73k shares per day. A total of 96.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.10M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MYOV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 3.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 6.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.92, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.48 and -$1.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $434.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $401.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $419.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $230.97M, up 81.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $545.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $716.16M and the low estimate is $418.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.