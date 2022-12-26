Analysis of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME): Selected Notes

The closing price of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME) was $10.04 for the day, up 1.52% from the previous closing price of $9.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46197 shares were traded. WKME stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.65.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of WKME’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $9 from $15 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WKME has reached a high of $20.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.79.

Shares Statistics:

WKME traded an average of 108.04K shares per day over the past three months and 143.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.68M. Insiders hold about 2.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WKME as of Oct 13, 2022 were 672.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.65M, compared to 704.76k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WKME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $249.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $246.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $247.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $193.3M, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $309.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $315.7M and the low estimate is $305M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.