Analysis of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL): Selected Notes

The closing price of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) was $1.89 for the day, up 6.78% from the previous closing price of $1.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 159094 shares were traded. HOWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9337 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7801.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOWL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 10, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On May 25, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29.

On May 25, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on May 25, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOWL has reached a high of $12.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3699, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2624.

Shares Statistics:

HOWL traded an average of 108.82K shares per day over the past three months and 127.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.07M. Insiders hold about 18.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HOWL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 156.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 129.63k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.22 and -$2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.51. EPS for the following year is -$2.2, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.29 and -$3.