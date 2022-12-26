Are analysts optimistic about Ingles Markets Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:IMKTA) stock?

The closing price of Ingles Markets Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) was $99.20 for the day, up 2.17% from the previous closing price of $97.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49458 shares were traded. IMKTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.93.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMKTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Ingle Sharp Laura sold 2,000 shares for $100.71 per share. The transaction valued at 201,428 led to the insider holds 3,500 shares of the business.

Ingle Sharp Laura sold 500 shares of IMKTA for $44,050 on Jun 24. The Director now owns 5,500 shares after completing the transaction at $88.10 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Ingle Sharp Laura, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $89.25 each. As a result, the insider received 44,625 and left with 6,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ingles’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMKTA has reached a high of $102.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.78.

Shares Statistics:

IMKTA traded an average of 78.35K shares per day over the past three months and 89.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.21M. Insiders hold about 1.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IMKTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 462.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 484.71k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.62%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.66, IMKTA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.66. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMKTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.99B, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.7B and the low estimate is $4.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.