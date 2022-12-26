Are analysts optimistic about WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WHF) stock?

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) closed the day trading at $12.58 up 2.78% from the previous closing price of $12.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74576 shares were traded. WHF stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.24.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WHF, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Hovde Group Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16.50 to $15.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when BOLDUC JOHN bought 7,690 shares for $13.00 per share. The transaction valued at 99,970 led to the insider holds 185,967 shares of the business.

BOLDUC JOHN bought 7,720 shares of WHF for $99,974 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 182,122 shares after completing the transaction at $12.95 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, BOLDUC JOHN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,700 shares for $12.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,715 and bolstered with 178,262 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WhiteHorse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WHF has reached a high of $15.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WHF traded about 77.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WHF traded about 175.47k shares per day. A total of 23.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.03M. Insiders hold about 5.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.28% stake in the company. Shares short for WHF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 120.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 100.09k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Dividends & Splits

WHF’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.42, up from 1.42 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.81.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WHF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $81.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.14M, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $96.84M and the low estimate is $89.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.