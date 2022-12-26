Are Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Balchem Corporation’s stock clocked out at $121.80, down -0.11% from its previous closing price of $121.93. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50153 shares were traded. BCPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BCPC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2021, Sidoti Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $175.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 02, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $140 to $145.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when van Gunsteren Job Leonard sold 1,000 shares for $131.12 per share. The transaction valued at 131,121 led to the insider holds 1,430 shares of the business.

van Gunsteren Job Leonard sold 1,371 shares of BCPC for $174,121 on Aug 04. The Vice President now owns 1,430 shares after completing the transaction at $127.00 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, van Gunsteren Job Leonard, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 3,601 shares for $125.62 each. As a result, the insider received 452,354 and left with 1,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Balchem’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCPC has reached a high of $173.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 129.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BCPC traded 88.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 118.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.87M. Insiders hold about 0.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BCPC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 529.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 457.69k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.58, BCPC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.71. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.48. The current Payout Ratio is 18.80% for BCPC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 26, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 20, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.64 and $3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.54. EPS for the following year is $3.92, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.1 and $3.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $239.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $244.96M to a low estimate of $232.9M. As of the current estimate, Balchem Corporation’s year-ago sales were $196.13M, an estimated increase of 22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.22M, an increase of 14.60% less than the figure of $22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $249.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $241M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $959.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $940.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $949.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $799.02M, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.