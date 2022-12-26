Are Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Mitek Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.04, down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $10.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 261848 shares were traded. MITK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MITK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 12, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

On April 16, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 16, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Teruel Frank sold 450 shares for $10.71 per share. The transaction valued at 4,820 led to the insider holds 66,642 shares of the business.

Diamond Michael E sold 3,019 shares of MITK for $32,333 on Nov 28. The General Manager now owns 197,033 shares after completing the transaction at $10.71 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Ritter Stephen, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,797 shares for $10.71 each. As a result, the insider received 29,956 and left with 182,310 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mitek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MITK has reached a high of $17.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MITK traded 280.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 389.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.12M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MITK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 3.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $38.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.4M to a low estimate of $37.54M. As of the current estimate, Mitek Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.27M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MITK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $146M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $144.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $145.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.8M, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $167.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $170.01M and the low estimate is $163.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.