Are Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Winnebago Industries Inc.’s stock clocked out at $53.31, up 0.02% from its previous closing price of $53.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 272785 shares were traded. WGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WGO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 19, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $52.

On May 05, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $79.MKM Partners initiated its Buy rating on May 05, 2022, with a $79 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when West Christopher David sold 316 shares for $66.34 per share. The transaction valued at 20,963 led to the insider holds 22,389 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Winnebago’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WGO has reached a high of $78.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WGO traded 536.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 634.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.91M. Shares short for WGO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.67M, compared to 5.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.70% and a Short% of Float of 23.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, WGO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.00. The current Payout Ratio is 6.50% for WGO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 07, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.47 and a low estimate of $1.48, while EPS last year was $3.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $2.16 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.83 and $6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.75. EPS for the following year is $7.79, with 9 analysts recommending between $8.7 and $6.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $905.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $809.55M. As of the current estimate, Winnebago Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -10.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.96B, down -22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $3.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.