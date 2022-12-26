As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) offers stability

The closing price of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) was $153.40 for the day, up 0.13% from the previous closing price of $153.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 75706 shares were traded. JJSF stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $152.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JJSF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on December 08, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $171.

On May 12, 2020, CL King Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $140.

On January 23, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $200.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on January 23, 2020, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when FACHNER DAN sold 8,000 shares for $155.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,240,000 led to the insider holds 22,896 shares of the business.

Every Stephen sold 1,373 shares of JJSF for $217,092 on Aug 17. The COO, The ICEE Co now owns 3,595 shares after completing the transaction at $158.12 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, SHREIBER GERALD B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $140.43 each. As a result, the insider received 1,404,300 and left with 3,798,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, J&J’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JJSF has reached a high of $165.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.30.

Shares Statistics:

JJSF traded an average of 77.21K shares per day over the past three months and 109.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.53M. Insiders hold about 18.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JJSF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 988.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 1.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.15% and a Short% of Float of 10.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.30, JJSF has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41. The current Payout Ratio is 102.70% for JJSF, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 05, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.63 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $4.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $386.97M to a low estimate of $379M. As of the current estimate, J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s year-ago sales were $323.06M, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JJSF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.